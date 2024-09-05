News & Insights

Barclays Initiates Coverage of Voya Financial, Inc. - Preferred Stock (VOYA.PRB) with Overweight Recommendation

September 05, 2024 — 08:58 am EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel

Fintel reports that on September 4, 2024, Barclays initiated coverage of Voya Financial, Inc. - Preferred Stock (NYSE:VOYA.PRB) with a Overweight recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 33 funds or institutions reporting positions in Voya Financial, Inc. - Preferred Stock. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 5.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VOYA.PRB is 0.35%, an increase of 0.12%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.41% to 5,311K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VOYA.PRB / Voya Financial, Inc. - Preferred Stock Shares Held by Institutions

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 1,163K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,206K shares , representing a decrease of 3.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VOYA.PRB by 3.45% over the last quarter.

NPSAX - Nuveen Preferred Securities and Income Fund holds 1,058K shares. No change in the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 495K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 506K shares , representing a decrease of 2.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VOYA.PRB by 1.62% over the last quarter.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund holds 495K shares. No change in the last quarter.

PGF - Invesco Financial Preferred ETF holds 257K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 216K shares , representing an increase of 15.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VOYA.PRB by 25.99% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

