Barclays Initiates Coverage of Virtus Investment Partners (VRTS) with Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 27, 2024, Barclays initiated coverage of Virtus Investment Partners (NYSE:VRTS) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.17% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Virtus Investment Partners is $243.44/share. The forecasts range from a low of $210.08 to a high of $277.20. The average price target represents an increase of 16.17% from its latest reported closing price of $209.56 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Virtus Investment Partners is 828MM, a decrease of 5.95%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 30.16.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 538 funds or institutions reporting positions in Virtus Investment Partners. This is an increase of 25 owner(s) or 4.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VRTS is 0.16%, an increase of 8.46%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.23% to 7,942K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FLOAX - Power Floating Rate Index Fund holds 1,301K shares representing 18.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,272K shares , representing an increase of 2.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VRTS by 8.69% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 433K shares representing 6.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 458K shares , representing a decrease of 5.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VRTS by 10.49% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 239K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 225K shares , representing an increase of 5.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VRTS by 33.37% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 217K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 216K shares , representing an increase of 0.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VRTS by 11.09% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 170K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 174K shares , representing a decrease of 2.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VRTS by 6.63% over the last quarter.

Virtus Investment Partners Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Virtus Investment Partners is a distinctive partnership of boutique investment managers singularly committed to the long-term success of individual and institutional investors. The company provides investment management products and services through its affiliated managers and select subadvisers, each with a distinct investment style, autonomous investment process, and individual brand. Virtus Investment Partners offers access to a variety of investment styles across multiple disciplines to meet a wide array of investor needs. Its affiliates include Ceredex Value Advisors, Duff & Phelps Investment Management, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management, Newfleet Asset Management, Seix Investment Advisors, Silvant Capital Management, Sustainable Growth Advisers, and Virtus ETF Solutions.

