Barclays Initiates Coverage of Vipshop Holdings Limited - Depositary Receipt () (VIPS) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 6, 2024, Barclays initiated coverage of Vipshop Holdings Limited - Depositary Receipt () (NYSE:VIPS) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.73% Upside

As of October 21, 2024, the average one-year price target for Vipshop Holdings Limited - Depositary Receipt () is $16.55/share. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $25.13. The average price target represents an increase of 12.73% from its latest reported closing price of $14.68 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Vipshop Holdings Limited - Depositary Receipt () is 116,747MM, an increase of 4.27%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.88.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 516 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vipshop Holdings Limited - Depositary Receipt (). This is an decrease of 31 owner(s) or 5.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VIPS is 0.25%, an increase of 5.23%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.18% to 333,281K shares. The put/call ratio of VIPS is 0.83, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Acadian Asset Management holds 17,756K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,756K shares , representing an increase of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VIPS by 30.45% over the last quarter.

Krane Funds Advisors holds 14,919K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,737K shares , representing a decrease of 5.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VIPS by 2.44% over the last quarter.

Hillhouse Capital Advisors holds 14,806K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 199K shares , representing an increase of 98.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VIPS by 6,561.35% over the last quarter.

KWEB - KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF holds 14,569K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,187K shares , representing an increase of 16.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VIPS by 5.89% over the last quarter.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. holds 10,968K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,807K shares , representing a decrease of 25.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VIPS by 11.40% over the last quarter.

Vipshop Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Vipshop Holdings Limited is a leading online discount retailer for brands in China. Vipshop offers high quality and popular branded products to consumers throughout China at a significant discount to retail prices. Since it was founded in August 2008, the Company has rapidly built a sizeable and growing base of customers and brand partners.

