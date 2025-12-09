Barclays Initiates Coverage of Viatris (VTRS) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 9, 2025, Barclays initiated coverage of Viatris (NasdaqGS:VTRS) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.65% Upside

As of December 5, 2025, the average one-year price target for Viatris is $12.38/share. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 11.65% from its latest reported closing price of $11.09 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Viatris is 16,033MM, an increase of 13.51%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.22.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,588 funds or institutions reporting positions in Viatris. This is an decrease of 48 owner(s) or 2.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VTRS is 0.17%, an increase of 0.39%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.16% to 1,138,423K shares. The put/call ratio of VTRS is 0.24, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 84,065K shares representing 7.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 78,773K shares , representing an increase of 6.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VTRS by 11.74% over the last quarter.

Davis Selected Advisers holds 69,346K shares representing 6.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 66,376K shares , representing an increase of 4.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VTRS by 13.09% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 37,992K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,699K shares , representing an increase of 0.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VTRS by 7.82% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 33,314K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,183K shares , representing an increase of 0.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VTRS by 8.55% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 29,916K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,226K shares , representing a decrease of 4.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VTRS by 48.65% over the last quarter.

