Barclays Initiates Coverage of Unum Group (LSE:0LJN) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 4, 2024, Barclays initiated coverage of Unum Group (LSE:0LJN) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.56% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Unum Group is 63.92 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 53.59 GBX to a high of 73.58 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 15.56% from its latest reported closing price of 55.32 GBX / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Unum Group is 12,892MM, an increase of 1.74%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.15.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,120 funds or institutions reporting positions in Unum Group. This is an decrease of 11 owner(s) or 0.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0LJN is 0.24%, an increase of 4.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.33% to 175,971K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Norges Bank holds 14,645K shares representing 7.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 6,032K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,093K shares , representing a decrease of 1.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0LJN by 2.64% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 5,445K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,452K shares , representing a decrease of 0.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0LJN by 34.53% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,129K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,072K shares , representing an increase of 1.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0LJN by 6.34% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,978K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,669K shares , representing an increase of 6.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0LJN by 3.95% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.