Barclays Initiates Coverage of United Parks & Resorts (PRKS) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 14, 2025, Barclays initiated coverage of United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 43.96% Upside

As of March 4, 2025, the average one-year price target for United Parks & Resorts is $65.73/share. The forecasts range from a low of $45.45 to a high of $88.20. The average price target represents an increase of 43.96% from its latest reported closing price of $45.66 / share.

The projected annual revenue for United Parks & Resorts is 1,862MM, an increase of 7.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.99.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 450 funds or institutions reporting positions in United Parks & Resorts. This is an decrease of 9 owner(s) or 1.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRKS is 0.44%, an increase of 5.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.30% to 75,853K shares. The put/call ratio of PRKS is 0.26, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Hill Path Capital holds 27,205K shares representing 49.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 4,548K shares representing 8.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,949K shares , representing an increase of 13.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRKS by 24.47% over the last quarter.

Nomura Holdings holds 4,489K shares representing 8.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Simcoe Capital Management holds 2,193K shares representing 3.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

River Road Asset Management holds 1,772K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,321K shares , representing an increase of 25.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRKS by 51.38% over the last quarter.

United Parks & Resorts Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

seaworld parks & entertainment® inspires millions, through the power of entertainment, to celebrate, connect with and care for the natural world. one of the most respected companies in the themed entertainment sector, beginning with busch gardens® tampa opening in 1959, the company has a five-decade legacy of creating innovative entertainment experiences that blend imagination with nature. seaworld parks & entertainment is best known for its 11 u.s. theme parks, attractions that hosted more than 23 million guests in 2013 and include the beloved seaworld®, busch gardens® and sesame place® brands. the parks offer guests a variety of up-close experiences, from animal encounters that invite exploration and appreciation of the natural world, to thrilling rides and spectacular shows. seaworld parks & entertainment has been expanding its popular brands into media and entertainment platforms to connect people to nature and animals through television, and digital media; plus lines of licensed c

