Barclays Initiates Coverage of Travelers Companies (LSE:0R03) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 4, 2024, Barclays initiated coverage of Travelers Companies (LSE:0R03) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.19% Downside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Travelers Companies is 228.06 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 196.71 GBX to a high of 260.84 GBX. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.19% from its latest reported closing price of 228.50 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Travelers Companies is 41,083MM, a decrease of 6.78%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 16.94.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,356 funds or institutions reporting positions in Travelers Companies. This is an decrease of 33 owner(s) or 1.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0R03 is 0.28%, an increase of 7.36%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.67% to 219,297K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 13,440K shares representing 5.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,743K shares , representing an increase of 12.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0R03 by 84.62% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,234K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,211K shares , representing an increase of 0.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0R03 by 13.81% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 6,921K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,094K shares , representing a decrease of 2.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0R03 by 86.39% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,877K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,751K shares , representing an increase of 2.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0R03 by 14.52% over the last quarter.

Spdr Dow Jones Industrial Average Etf Trust holds 5,450K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,712K shares , representing a decrease of 4.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0R03 by 0.94% over the last quarter.

