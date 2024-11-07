Barclays Initiates Coverage of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (SEHK:1698) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 6, 2024, Barclays initiated coverage of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (SEHK:1698) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.02% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Tencent Music Entertainment Group is HK$55.26/share. The forecasts range from a low of HK$33.14 to a high of HK$68.49. The average price target represents an increase of 25.02% from its latest reported closing price of HK$44.20 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Tencent Music Entertainment Group is 31,535MM, an increase of 15.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.49.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tencent Music Entertainment Group. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1698 is 0.08%, an increase of 9.51%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.02% to 271K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

JNL SERIES TRUST - JNL Emerging Markets Index Fund holds 139K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 152K shares , representing a decrease of 9.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1698 by 13.86% over the last quarter.

BBEM - JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF holds 102K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 99K shares , representing an increase of 3.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1698 by 6.98% over the last quarter.

BKEM - BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF holds 15K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares , representing a decrease of 9.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1698 by 7.98% over the last quarter.

TLTE - FlexShares Morningstar Emerging Markets Factor Tilt Index Fund holds 10K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares , representing an increase of 53.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1698 by 130.97% over the last quarter.

ACEYX - AB All China Equity Portfolio Advisor Class holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

