Barclays Initiates Coverage of Tencent Music Entertainment Group - Depositary Receipt () (LSE:0A2Z) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 6, 2024, Barclays initiated coverage of Tencent Music Entertainment Group - Depositary Receipt () (LSE:0A2Z) with a Overweight recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 560 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tencent Music Entertainment Group - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 57 owner(s) or 11.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0A2Z is 0.43%, an increase of 2.13%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.65% to 518,264K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Invesco holds 26,559K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,205K shares , representing a decrease of 9.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A2Z by 90.10% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 21,520K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,116K shares , representing a decrease of 2.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A2Z by 69.86% over the last quarter.

Schroder Investment Management Group holds 16,806K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 882K shares , representing an increase of 94.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A2Z by 2,142.93% over the last quarter.

Krane Funds Advisors holds 16,295K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,246K shares , representing a decrease of 5.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A2Z by 30.97% over the last quarter.

KWEB - KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF holds 15,967K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,064K shares , representing a decrease of 38.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A2Z by 9.08% over the last quarter.

