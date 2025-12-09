Barclays Initiates Coverage of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (TARS) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 9, 2025, Barclays initiated coverage of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqGS:TARS) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.75% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals is $86.96/share. The forecasts range from a low of $51.51 to a high of $105.00. The average price target represents an increase of 5.75% from its latest reported closing price of $82.23 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals is 246MM, a decrease of 32.79%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.09.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 433 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TARS is 0.24%, an increase of 3.24%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.66% to 53,183K shares. The put/call ratio of TARS is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rtw Investments holds 3,177K shares representing 7.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,112K shares , representing an increase of 2.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TARS by 29.60% over the last quarter.

Deep Track Capital holds 3,000K shares representing 7.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,750K shares , representing an increase of 41.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TARS by 118.85% over the last quarter.

Paradigm Biocapital Advisors holds 2,666K shares representing 6.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,976K shares , representing a decrease of 11.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TARS by 12.47% over the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 2,605K shares representing 6.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,468K shares , representing an increase of 5.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TARS by 19.50% over the last quarter.

Tang Capital Management holds 2,455K shares representing 5.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

