Barclays Initiates Coverage of Sweetgreen (SG) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 6, 2025, Barclays initiated coverage of Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 85.90% Upside

As of June 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Sweetgreen is $25.84/share. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 85.90% from its latest reported closing price of $13.90 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Sweetgreen is 998MM, an increase of 45.56%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.14.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 551 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sweetgreen. This is an decrease of 32 owner(s) or 5.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SG is 0.19%, an increase of 18.64%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.51% to 135,418K shares. The put/call ratio of SG is 0.61, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 11,707K shares representing 11.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,321K shares , representing an increase of 3.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SG by 65.32% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 5,763K shares representing 5.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,433K shares , representing an increase of 23.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SG by 85.18% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 5,325K shares representing 5.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,516K shares , representing a decrease of 3.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SG by 92.88% over the last quarter.

VWUSX - Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 5,193K shares representing 4.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,675K shares , representing a decrease of 9.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SG by 46.84% over the last quarter.

Durable Capital Partners holds 4,525K shares representing 4.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,495K shares , representing an increase of 22.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SG by 10.72% over the last quarter.

Sweetgreen Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sweetgreen is an American fast casual restaurant chain that serves salads. It was founded in August 2007 by Nicolas Jammet, Nathaniel Ru, and Jonathan Neman, three months after they graduated from the McDonough School of Business at Georgetown University.

