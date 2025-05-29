Barclays Initiates Coverage of Sun Communities (BMV:SUI) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 29, 2025, Barclays initiated coverage of Sun Communities (BMV:SUI) with a Overweight recommendation.

There are 975 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sun Communities. This is an decrease of 51 owner(s) or 4.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SUI is 0.52%, an increase of 2.82%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.68% to 112,402K shares.

Cohen & Steers holds 16,322K shares representing 15.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,373K shares , representing a decrease of 0.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SUI by 1.78% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 13,648K shares representing 12.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,606K shares , representing an increase of 29.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SUI by 45.57% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 10,245K shares representing 9.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,010K shares , representing an increase of 31.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SUI by 49.89% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 6,118K shares representing 5.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,550K shares , representing an increase of 9.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SUI by 39.74% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,811K shares representing 4.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,909K shares , representing a decrease of 2.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SUI by 2.02% over the last quarter.

