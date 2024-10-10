Barclays Initiates Coverage of Shift4 Payments (FOUR) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 9, 2024, Barclays initiated coverage of Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.17% Downside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Shift4 Payments is $91.48/share. The forecasts range from a low of $49.40 to a high of $111.30. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.17% from its latest reported closing price of $93.51 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Shift4 Payments is 3,770MM, an increase of 29.32%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.91.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 690 funds or institutions reporting positions in Shift4 Payments. This is an decrease of 8 owner(s) or 1.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FOUR is 0.42%, an increase of 12.28%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.60% to 87,724K shares. The put/call ratio of FOUR is 0.70, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Durable Capital Partners holds 4,969K shares representing 7.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,769K shares , representing an increase of 4.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FOUR by 22.56% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 3,902K shares representing 5.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,451K shares , representing an increase of 11.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FOUR by 28.38% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 2,642K shares representing 4.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,980K shares , representing an increase of 25.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FOUR by 73.64% over the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 2,592K shares representing 3.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,363K shares , representing an increase of 8.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FOUR by 37.91% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 2,315K shares representing 3.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,080K shares , representing an increase of 10.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FOUR by 26.00% over the last quarter.

Shift4 Payments Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Shift4 Payments is a leading provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions, delivering a complete omnichannel ecosystem that extends beyond payments to include a wide range of commerce-enabling services. The company's technologies help power over 350 software providers in numerous industries, including hospitality, retail, F&B, ecommerce, lodging, gaming, and many more. With over 7,000 sales partners, the company securely processed more than $200 billion in payments volume for over 200,000 businesses in 2019.

