Stocks
SRRK

Barclays Initiates Coverage of Scholar Rock Holding (SRRK) with Overweight Recommendation

September 17, 2025 — 07:01 am EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel->

Fintel reports that on September 17, 2025, Barclays initiated coverage of Scholar Rock Holding (NasdaqGS:SRRK) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 59.50% Upside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for Scholar Rock Holding is $51.58/share. The forecasts range from a low of $45.45 to a high of $56.70. The average price target represents an increase of 59.50% from its latest reported closing price of $32.34 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Scholar Rock Holding is 76MM, an increase of ∞%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.36.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 518 funds or institutions reporting positions in Scholar Rock Holding. This is an increase of 37 owner(s) or 7.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SRRK is 0.36%, an increase of 7.73%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.03% to 123,571K shares. SRRK / Scholar Rock Holding Corporation Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of SRRK is 1.60, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Siren, L.L.C. holds 9,250K shares representing 9.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 8,762K shares representing 9.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,894K shares , representing a decrease of 1.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRRK by 0.21% over the last quarter.

Samsara BioCapital holds 5,613K shares representing 5.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Redmile Group holds 3,929K shares representing 4.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,398K shares , representing a decrease of 11.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SRRK by 10.82% over the last quarter.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 3,574K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,820K shares , representing a decrease of 6.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SRRK by 10.62% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
Check out our Unique Analysis of Insider Sentiment for Scholar Rock Holding Corporation-> Find out what the Options Markets think of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation-> See our take on Scholar Rock Holding Corporation Upcoming Earnings-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SRRK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.