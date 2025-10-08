Barclays Initiates Coverage of ScanSource (SCSC) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 8, 2025, Barclays initiated coverage of ScanSource (NasdaqGS:SCSC) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 42.55% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for ScanSource is $59.16/share. The forecasts range from a low of $50.50 to a high of $69.30. The average price target represents an increase of 42.55% from its latest reported closing price of $41.50 / share.

The projected annual revenue for ScanSource is 4,203MM, an increase of 38.22%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.56.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 509 funds or institutions reporting positions in ScanSource. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 1.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SCSC is 0.09%, an increase of 6.33%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.94% to 27,153K shares. The put/call ratio of SCSC is 0.42, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,238K shares representing 5.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,334K shares , representing a decrease of 7.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SCSC by 13.16% over the last quarter.

Pzena Investment Management holds 976K shares representing 4.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 942K shares , representing an increase of 3.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SCSC by 18.57% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 855K shares representing 3.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 818K shares , representing an increase of 4.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SCSC by 13.67% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 845K shares representing 3.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 840K shares , representing an increase of 0.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SCSC by 16.01% over the last quarter.

AVUV - Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF holds 711K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 675K shares , representing an increase of 5.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SCSC by 17.63% over the last quarter.

