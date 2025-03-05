News & Insights

Stocks
SNDK

Barclays Initiates Coverage of Sandisk (SNDK) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

March 05, 2025 — 07:05 am EST

Written by George Maybach for Fintel->

Fintel reports that on March 5, 2025, Barclays initiated coverage of Sandisk (NasdaqGS:SNDK) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SNDK / Sandisk Corporation Shares Held by Institutions

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund holds 8K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
Check out our Unique Analysis of Insider Sentiment for Sandisk Corporation-> Find out what the Options Markets think of Sandisk Corporation-> See our take on Sandisk Corporation Upcoming Earnings-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SNDK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.