Barclays Initiates Coverage of Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on January 6, 2026, Barclays initiated coverage of Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.56% Upside

As of December 20, 2025, the average one-year price target for Ryman Hospitality Properties is $114.39/share. The forecasts range from a low of $92.92 to a high of $132.30. The average price target represents an increase of 21.56% from its latest reported closing price of $94.10 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Ryman Hospitality Properties is 2,034MM, a decrease of 18.21%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.70.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 801 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ryman Hospitality Properties. This is an decrease of 54 owner(s) or 6.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RHP is 0.30%, an increase of 4.70%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.84% to 80,984K shares. The put/call ratio of RHP is 1.78, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,577K shares representing 5.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,702K shares , representing a decrease of 3.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RHP by 3.39% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 3,073K shares representing 4.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,275K shares , representing a decrease of 6.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RHP by 62.70% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,119K shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,136K shares , representing a decrease of 0.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RHP by 6.23% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,901K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,808K shares , representing an increase of 4.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RHP by 1.26% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,577K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,502K shares , representing an increase of 4.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RHP by 13.26% over the last quarter.

