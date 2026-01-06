Barclays Initiates Coverage of RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) with Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on January 6, 2026, Barclays initiated coverage of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.84% Upside

As of December 21, 2025, the average one-year price target for RLJ Lodging Trust is $8.87/share. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 16.84% from its latest reported closing price of $7.59 / share.

The projected annual revenue for RLJ Lodging Trust is 1,477MM, an increase of 9.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 439 funds or institutions reporting positions in RLJ Lodging Trust. This is an decrease of 26 owner(s) or 5.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RLJ is 0.11%, an increase of 14.36%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.83% to 153,436K shares. The put/call ratio of RLJ is 0.09, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Donald Smith holds 10,678K shares representing 7.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,423K shares , representing an increase of 30.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RLJ by 20.52% over the last quarter.

H holds 6,304K shares representing 4.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,639K shares representing 3.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,757K shares , representing a decrease of 2.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RLJ by 2.45% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 5,204K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,978K shares , representing an increase of 4.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RLJ by 89.99% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,636K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

