Barclays Initiates Coverage of RenaissanceRe Holdings (RNR) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 4, 2024, Barclays initiated coverage of RenaissanceRe Holdings (NYSE:RNR) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.08% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for RenaissanceRe Holdings is $275.71/share. The forecasts range from a low of $220.18 to a high of $382.20. The average price target represents an increase of 6.08% from its latest reported closing price of $259.91 / share.

The projected annual revenue for RenaissanceRe Holdings is 8,227MM, a decrease of 22.11%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 26.05.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 902 funds or institutions reporting positions in RenaissanceRe Holdings. This is an decrease of 9 owner(s) or 0.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RNR is 0.28%, an increase of 7.95%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.47% to 58,855K shares. The put/call ratio of RNR is 1.94, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Orbis Allan Gray holds 2,723K shares representing 5.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,376K shares , representing an increase of 12.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RNR by 16.24% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 2,476K shares representing 4.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,473K shares , representing an increase of 0.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RNR by 6.19% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 2,401K shares representing 4.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,752K shares , representing a decrease of 14.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RNR by 91.02% over the last quarter.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance holds 2,399K shares representing 4.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Egerton Capital (UK) LLP holds 1,860K shares representing 3.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,859K shares , representing an increase of 0.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RNR by 0.57% over the last quarter.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

RenaissanceRe is a global provider of reinsurance and insurance that specializes in matching well-structured risks with efficient sources of capital. The Company provides property, casualty and specialty reinsurance and certain insurance solutions to customers, principally through intermediaries. Established in 1993, the Company has offices in Bermuda, Australia, Ireland, Singapore, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States.

