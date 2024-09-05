Barclays Initiates Coverage of RenaissanceRe Holdings - Preferred Stock (RNR.PRG) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 4, 2024, Barclays initiated coverage of RenaissanceRe Holdings - Preferred Stock (NYSE:RNR.PRG) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 32 funds or institutions reporting positions in RenaissanceRe Holdings - Preferred Stock. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 3.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RNR.PRG is 0.33%, an increase of 4.15%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.35% to 7,088K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 1,913K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,957K shares , representing a decrease of 2.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RNR.PRG by 4.98% over the last quarter.

FPE - First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF holds 1,058K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,062K shares , representing a decrease of 0.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RNR.PRG by 4.10% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 838K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 858K shares , representing a decrease of 2.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RNR.PRG by 4.13% over the last quarter.

CPXAX - Cohen & Steers Preferred Securities & Income Fund, Inc. holds 663K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 675K shares , representing a decrease of 1.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RNR.PRG by 4.76% over the last quarter.

PGF - Invesco Financial Preferred ETF holds 406K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 365K shares , representing an increase of 10.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RNR.PRG by 12.20% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.