Barclays Initiates Coverage of RenaissanceRe Holdings - Preferred Stock (RNR.PRF) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 4, 2024, Barclays initiated coverage of RenaissanceRe Holdings - Preferred Stock (NYSE:RNR.PRF) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 19 funds or institutions reporting positions in RenaissanceRe Holdings - Preferred Stock. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 5.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RNR.PRF is 0.31%, an increase of 0.59%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.09% to 2,306K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 965K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 987K shares , representing a decrease of 2.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RNR.PRF by 4.53% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 412K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 421K shares , representing a decrease of 2.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RNR.PRF by 5.72% over the last quarter.

PGF - Invesco Financial Preferred ETF holds 203K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 181K shares , representing an increase of 10.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RNR.PRF by 8.35% over the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 194K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 200K shares , representing a decrease of 3.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RNR.PRF by 6.29% over the last quarter.

PSK - SPDR(R) Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF holds 118K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 116K shares , representing an increase of 1.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RNR.PRF by 3.83% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.