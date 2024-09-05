Barclays Initiates Coverage of Reinsurance Group of America (RGA) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 4, 2024, Barclays initiated coverage of Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.99% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Reinsurance Group of America is $245.92/share. The forecasts range from a low of $230.28 to a high of $265.65. The average price target represents an increase of 11.99% from its latest reported closing price of $219.59 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Reinsurance Group of America is 18,120MM, a decrease of 15.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 17.20.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,232 funds or institutions reporting positions in Reinsurance Group of America. This is an increase of 97 owner(s) or 8.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RGA is 0.34%, an increase of 2.67%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.96% to 71,496K shares. The put/call ratio of RGA is 0.30, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Earnest Partners holds 2,628K shares representing 3.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,578K shares , representing an increase of 1.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RGA by 10.79% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 2,220K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,353K shares , representing a decrease of 6.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RGA by 2.69% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,071K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,048K shares , representing an increase of 1.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RGA by 4.66% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,046K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,052K shares , representing a decrease of 0.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RGA by 8.66% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,655K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,674K shares , representing a decrease of 1.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RGA by 10.36% over the last quarter.

Reinsurance Group Of America Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated provides reinsurance services. The Company offers life and health related reinsurance products and financial solutions. Reinsurance Group of America serves customers globally.

