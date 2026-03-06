Barclays Initiates Coverage of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 6, 2026, Barclays initiated coverage of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqGS:REGN) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.10% Upside

As of February 26, 2026, the average one-year price target for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is $874.36/share. The forecasts range from a low of $666.60 to a high of $1,109.85. The average price target represents an increase of 15.10% from its latest reported closing price of $759.64 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is 13,791MM, a decrease of 3.85%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 48.25.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,621 funds or institutions reporting positions in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals. This is an decrease of 594 owner(s) or 26.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to REGN is 0.27%, an increase of 10.65%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.30% to 90,856K shares. The put/call ratio of REGN is 0.69, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 4,596K shares representing 4.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,551K shares , representing an increase of 0.99%.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 3,940K shares representing 3.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,072K shares , representing a decrease of 3.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in REGN by 84.76% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 2,560K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,453K shares , representing an increase of 4.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in REGN by 77.42% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,520K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,536K shares , representing a decrease of 0.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in REGN by 29.65% over the last quarter.

Nuveen holds 2,011K shares representing 1.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,175K shares , representing an increase of 41.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REGN by 289.53% over the last quarter.

