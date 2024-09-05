Barclays Initiates Coverage of Prudential Financial (WBAG:PRU) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 4, 2024, Barclays initiated coverage of Prudential Financial (WBAG:PRU) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,987 funds or institutions reporting positions in Prudential Financial. This is an increase of 59 owner(s) or 3.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRU is 0.21%, an increase of 0.14%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.84% to 219,097K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,334K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,259K shares , representing an increase of 0.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRU by 2.29% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,214K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,097K shares , representing an increase of 1.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRU by 4.29% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 8,321K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,344K shares , representing a decrease of 0.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRU by 50.68% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,690K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,800K shares , representing a decrease of 1.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRU by 1.60% over the last quarter.

FXAIX - Fidelity 500 Index Fund holds 4,395K shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,330K shares , representing an increase of 1.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRU by 6.91% over the last quarter.

