Barclays Initiates Coverage of Prudential Financial, Inc. - Corporate Bond (PRH) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 4, 2024, Barclays initiated coverage of Prudential Financial, Inc. - Corporate Bond (NYSE:PRH) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.31% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Prudential Financial, Inc. - Corporate Bond is $27.63/share. The forecasts range from a low of $24.89 to a high of $31.34. The average price target represents an increase of 5.31% from its latest reported closing price of $26.24 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Prudential Financial, Inc. - Corporate Bond is 55,626MM, a decrease of 10.03%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 12.86.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 17 funds or institutions reporting positions in Prudential Financial, Inc. - Corporate Bond. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 22.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRH is 0.15%, an increase of 8.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 23.64% to 2,405K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 1,138K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,164K shares , representing a decrease of 2.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRH by 2.84% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 507K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 519K shares , representing a decrease of 2.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRH by 0.47% over the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 240K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 258K shares , representing a decrease of 7.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRH by 4.28% over the last quarter.

PNARX - Spectrum Preferred and Capital Securities Income Fund (f holds 182K shares. No change in the last quarter.

PSK - SPDR(R) Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF holds 140K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 138K shares , representing an increase of 0.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRH by 3.34% over the last quarter.

