Barclays Initiates Coverage of Principal Financial Group (LSE:0KO5) with Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 4, 2024, Barclays initiated coverage of Principal Financial Group (LSE:0KO5) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.81% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Principal Financial Group is 86.57 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 70.67 GBX to a high of 103.91 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 6.81% from its latest reported closing price of 81.06 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Principal Financial Group is 14,693MM, a decrease of 6.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.75.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,409 funds or institutions reporting positions in Principal Financial Group. This is an increase of 33 owner(s) or 2.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0KO5 is 0.16%, an increase of 7.45%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.16% to 185,539K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Nippon Life Insurance holds 18,137K shares representing 7.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 10,717K shares representing 4.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,968K shares , representing a decrease of 2.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KO5 by 79.19% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,409K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,460K shares , representing a decrease of 0.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KO5 by 12.22% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 6,604K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,602K shares , representing an increase of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KO5 by 11.83% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,534K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,529K shares , representing an increase of 0.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KO5 by 13.87% over the last quarter.

