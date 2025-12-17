Barclays Initiates Coverage of Pony AI Inc. - Depositary Receipt (PONY) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 17, 2025, Barclays initiated coverage of Pony AI Inc. - Depositary Receipt (NasdaqGS:PONY) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 62.98% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Pony AI Inc. - Depositary Receipt is $23.78/share. The forecasts range from a low of $15.40 to a high of $34.44. The average price target represents an increase of 62.98% from its latest reported closing price of $14.59 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.37.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 177 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pony AI Inc. - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 36 owner(s) or 25.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PONY is 0.78%, an increase of 4.30%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 21.11% to 169,678K shares. The put/call ratio of PONY is 0.54, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Toyota Motor holds 42,454K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 21,642K shares. No change in the last quarter.

IDG China Venture Capital Fund IV Associates holds 9,288K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,893K shares , representing a decrease of 6.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PONY by 37.00% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 6,460K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,137K shares , representing a decrease of 10.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PONY by 46.62% over the last quarter.

Point72 Hong Kong holds 5,523K shares.

