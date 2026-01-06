Barclays Initiates Coverage of Park Hotels & Resorts (PK) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on January 6, 2026, Barclays initiated coverage of Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.73% Upside

As of December 21, 2025, the average one-year price target for Park Hotels & Resorts is $12.12/share. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 11.73% from its latest reported closing price of $10.85 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Park Hotels & Resorts is 2,863MM, an increase of 12.67%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.25.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 678 funds or institutions reporting positions in Park Hotels & Resorts. This is an decrease of 7 owner(s) or 1.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PK is 0.13%, an increase of 1.83%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.24% to 233,393K shares. The put/call ratio of PK is 1.89, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of America holds 13,074K shares representing 6.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,871K shares , representing an increase of 1.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PK by 1.98% over the last quarter.

Donald Smith holds 12,805K shares representing 6.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,044K shares , representing an increase of 5.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PK by 2.45% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,501K shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,743K shares , representing a decrease of 3.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PK by 2.94% over the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 7,318K shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,745K shares , representing a decrease of 5.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PK by 78.32% over the last quarter.

Sculptor Capital holds 6,534K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

