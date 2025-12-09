Barclays Initiates Coverage of Pacira BioSciences (PCRX) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 9, 2025, Barclays initiated coverage of Pacira BioSciences (NasdaqGS:PCRX) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.00% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Pacira BioSciences is $30.77/share. The forecasts range from a low of $23.23 to a high of $39.90. The average price target represents an increase of 26.00% from its latest reported closing price of $24.42 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Pacira BioSciences is 935MM, an increase of 30.49%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.75.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 541 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pacira BioSciences. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PCRX is 0.16%, an increase of 1.47%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.70% to 58,762K shares. The put/call ratio of PCRX is 0.25, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,759K shares representing 6.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,853K shares , representing a decrease of 3.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PCRX by 7.76% over the last quarter.

Doma Perpetual Capital Management holds 2,701K shares representing 6.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,804K shares , representing an increase of 33.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PCRX by 43.11% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 2,138K shares representing 4.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,396K shares , representing a decrease of 12.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PCRX by 4.50% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 1,942K shares representing 4.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,253K shares , representing a decrease of 16.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PCRX by 45.73% over the last quarter.

Balyasny Asset Management holds 1,885K shares representing 4.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,131K shares , representing a decrease of 13.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PCRX by 19.72% over the last quarter.

