Barclays Initiates Coverage of Organon (OGN) with Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 9, 2025, Barclays initiated coverage of Organon (NYSE:OGN) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.25% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Organon is $9.86/share. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 35.25% from its latest reported closing price of $7.29 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Organon is 6,664MM, an increase of 5.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.43.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,022 funds or institutions reporting positions in Organon. This is an decrease of 60 owner(s) or 5.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OGN is 0.09%, an increase of 11.90%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.99% to 248,290K shares. The put/call ratio of OGN is 0.86, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 15,484K shares representing 5.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,916K shares , representing a decrease of 2.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OGN by 37.29% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 9,502K shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,237K shares , representing a decrease of 7.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OGN by 85.04% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,291K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,110K shares , representing an increase of 2.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OGN by 40.70% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 7,835K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,989K shares , representing a decrease of 1.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OGN by 2.06% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,367K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,419K shares , representing a decrease of 0.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OGN by 39.62% over the last quarter.

