Barclays Initiates Coverage of Wayfair (W) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

On February 8, 2023, Barclays initiated coverage of Wayfair with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.15% Downside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Wayfair is $48.19. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $130.20. The average price target represents a decrease of 24.15% from its latest reported closing price of $63.53.

The projected annual revenue for Wayfair is $12,427MM, an increase of 0.47%. The projected annual EPS is $-4.65.

What are large shareholders doing?

Baillie Gifford & holds 8,573,098 shares representing 8.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,882,616 shares, representing a decrease of 3.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in W by 1.43% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 6,896,912 shares representing 6.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,523,996 shares, representing an increase of 34.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in W by 7.49% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 6,031,642 shares representing 5.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,030,893 shares, representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in W by 21.02% over the last quarter.

Ruane, Cunniff & Goldfarb holds 4,685,292 shares representing 4.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,930,599 shares, representing a decrease of 5.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in W by 19.05% over the last quarter.

Prescott General Partners holds 3,823,239 shares representing 3.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 675 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wayfair. This is a decrease of 40 owner(s) or 5.59%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:W is 0.2295%, a decrease of 19.1339%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.03% to 110,888K shares.

Wayfair Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Wayfair believes everyone should live in a home they love. Through technology and innovation, Wayfair makes it possible for shoppers to quickly and easily find exactly what they want from a selection of more than 22 million items across home furnishings, décor, home improvement, housewares and more. Committed to delighting its customers every step of the way, Wayfair is reinventing the way people shop for their homes - from product discovery to final delivery.

