Barclays Initiates Coverage of StoneCo Ltd - (STNE) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 11, 2023, Barclays initiated coverage of StoneCo Ltd - (NASDAQ:STNE) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.74% Downside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for StoneCo Ltd - is 11.83. The forecasts range from a low of 2.60 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents a decrease of 11.74% from its latest reported closing price of 13.40.

The projected annual revenue for StoneCo Ltd - is 11,701MM, an increase of 29.78%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.23.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 471 funds or institutions reporting positions in StoneCo Ltd -. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STNE is 0.38%, an increase of 19.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.41% to 242,016K shares. The put/call ratio of STNE is 0.31, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Madrone Advisors holds 25,339K shares representing 8.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 12,021K shares representing 3.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,121K shares, representing an increase of 65.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STNE by 145.86% over the last quarter.

Berkshire Hathaway holds 10,695K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Nikko Asset Management Americas holds 9,374K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,495K shares, representing a decrease of 1.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STNE by 20.95% over the last quarter.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings holds 9,374K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,495K shares, representing a decrease of 1.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STNE by 6.81% over the last quarter.

StoneCo Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Stone is a leading provider of financial technology solutions that empower merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce seamlessly across in-store, online, and mobile channels. Stone has developed a deep client-centric culture that seeks to delight our clients rather than to simply provide them with a solution or service. Stone serves clients of all sizes and types that transact online, offline or have an omni-channel sales approach. Stone also serves many integrated partners, which use or embed Stone’s solutions into their own offerings to enable their customers to conduct commerce more conveniently.

