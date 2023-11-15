Barclays Initiates Coverage of SLM (SLM) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 15, 2023, Barclays initiated coverage of SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.67% Upside

As of October 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for SLM is 17.06. The forecasts range from a low of 14.14 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 13.67% from its latest reported closing price of 15.01.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for SLM is 1,468MM, an increase of 35.93%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.64.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 780 funds or institutions reporting positions in SLM. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 1.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SLM is 0.21%, a decrease of 6.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.89% to 249,486K shares. The put/call ratio of SLM is 0.32, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Impactive Capital holds 19,697K shares representing 8.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,000K shares, representing a decrease of 1.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLM by 13.39% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 13,573K shares representing 6.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,876K shares, representing a decrease of 16.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLM by 24.13% over the last quarter.

Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 12,275K shares representing 5.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,206K shares, representing a decrease of 15.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLM by 87.52% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 9,817K shares representing 4.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,011K shares, representing a decrease of 1.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLM by 66.93% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,526K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,390K shares, representing an increase of 1.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLM by 23.76% over the last quarter.

SLM Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sallie Mae believes education and life-long learning, in all forms, help people achieve great things. As the leader in private student lending, the company provides financing and know-how to support access to college and offer products and resources to help customers make new goals and experiences, beyond college, happen.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.