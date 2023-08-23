Barclays Initiates Coverage of Sempra Energy (SRE) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 23, 2023, Barclays initiated coverage of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 147.27% Upside

As of August 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sempra Energy is 176.30. The forecasts range from a low of 159.58 to a high of $210.00. The average price target represents an increase of 147.27% from its latest reported closing price of 71.30.

The projected annual revenue for Sempra Energy is 14,655MM, a decrease of 13.63%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.16.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1849 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sempra Energy. This is a decrease of 45 owner(s) or 2.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SRE is 0.41%, a decrease of 2.34%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.16% to 329,505K shares. The put/call ratio of SRE is 33.17, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 27,460K shares representing 8.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,616K shares, representing an increase of 10.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SRE by 0.78% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 12,022K shares representing 3.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,451K shares, representing a decrease of 3.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRE by 87.47% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,734K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,557K shares, representing an increase of 1.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRE by 8.01% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,335K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,266K shares, representing an increase of 0.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRE by 8.44% over the last quarter.

AWSHX - WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND holds 7,263K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sempra Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sempra Energy's mission is to be North America's premier energy infrastructure company. With more than $60 billion in total assets at the end of 2019, the San Diego-based company is the utility holding company with the largest U.S. customer base. The Sempra Energy companies' more than 18,000 employees deliver energy with purpose to over 35 million consumers. The company is focused on the most attractive markets in North America, including California, Texas, Mexico and the LNG export market. Sempra Energy has been consistently recognized for its leadership in sustainability, and diversity and inclusion, and is a member of the S&P 500 Utilities Index and the Dow Jones Utility Index. The company was also named one of the "World's Most Admired Companies" for 2020 by Fortune Magazine.

