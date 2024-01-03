Barclays Initiates Coverage of Phreesia (PHR) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on January 3, 2024, Barclays initiated coverage of Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.32% Upside

As of December 16, 2023, the average one-year price target for Phreesia is 27.83. The forecasts range from a low of 17.17 to a high of $37.80. The average price target represents an increase of 21.32% from its latest reported closing price of 22.94.

The projected annual revenue for Phreesia is 361MM, an increase of 6.78%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.80.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 439 funds or institutions reporting positions in Phreesia. This is a decrease of 24 owner(s) or 5.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PHR is 0.14%, a decrease of 15.26%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.10% to 62,184K shares. The put/call ratio of PHR is 1.50, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Brown Advisory holds 3,234K shares representing 5.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,231K shares, representing an increase of 0.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PHR by 67.45% over the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 2,238K shares representing 4.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,572K shares, representing a decrease of 14.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PHR by 71.04% over the last quarter.

Rock Springs Capital Management holds 1,776K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,305K shares, representing an increase of 26.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PHR by 7.68% over the last quarter.

Credit Suisse holds 1,776K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,880K shares, representing a decrease of 5.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PHR by 86.39% over the last quarter.

FSMEX - Medical Technology and Devices Portfolio holds 1,760K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,690K shares, representing an increase of 3.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PHR by 4.14% over the last quarter.

Phreesia Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Phreesia gives healthcare organizations a suite of robust applications to manage the patient intake process. Our innovative SaaS platform engages patients and provides a modern, convenient experience, while enabling our clients to optimize their staffing, boost profitability and enhance clinical care.

