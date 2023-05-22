Barclays Initiates Coverage of Ormat Technologies (ORA) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 22, 2023, Barclays initiated coverage of Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.31% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ormat Technologies is 94.35. The forecasts range from a low of 85.85 to a high of $110.25. The average price target represents an increase of 11.31% from its latest reported closing price of 84.76.

The projected annual revenue for Ormat Technologies is 874MM, an increase of 18.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.89.

Ormat Technologies Declares $0.12 Dividend

On May 9, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share ($0.48 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 23, 2023 will receive the payment on June 6, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share.

At the current share price of $84.76 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.57%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.66%, the lowest has been 0.36%, and the highest has been 0.94%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.12 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.72 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.37. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.09%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 629 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ormat Technologies. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ORA is 0.24%, an increase of 0.62%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.21% to 56,659K shares. The put/call ratio of ORA is 1.75, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Orix holds 6,676K shares representing 11.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings holds 2,318K shares representing 3.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,152K shares, representing an increase of 7.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ORA by 5.39% over the last quarter.

Impax Asset Management Group holds 2,119K shares representing 3.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,804K shares, representing an increase of 14.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ORA by 7.56% over the last quarter.

Global Alpha Capital Management holds 2,002K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,924K shares, representing an increase of 3.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ORA by 93,533.31% over the last quarter.

Amundi holds 1,976K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,567K shares, representing an increase of 20.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORA by 92.34% over the last quarter.

Ormat Technologies Background Information

With over five decades of experience, Ormat Technologies, Inc. is a leading geothermal company and the only vertically integrated company engaged in geothermal and recovered energy generation ('REG'), with robust plan to accelerate long-term growth in the energy segment market to establish leading position in the U.S. energy storage market. The Company owns, operates, designs, manufactures and sells geothermal and REG power plants primarily based on the Ormat Energy Converter - a power generation unit that converts low-, medium- and high-temperature heat into electricity. The Company has engineered, manufactured and constructed power plants, which it currently owns or has installed to utilities and developers worldwide, totaling approximately 3,200 MW of gross capacity. Ormat leveraged its core capabilities in the geothermal and REG industries and its global presence to expand the Company activity into the energy storage services, solar Photovoltaic (PV) and energy storage plus Solar PV. Ormat's current 932 MW of geothermal and Solar generating portfolio is spread globally in the U.S., Kenya, Guatemala, Indonesia, Honduras, and Guadeloupe and its 73 MW energy storage portfolio is located in the U.S.

