Barclays Initiates Coverage of OptimizeRx (OPRX) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on January 3, 2024, Barclays initiated coverage of OptimizeRx (NasdaqCM:OPRX) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.79% Upside

As of December 16, 2023, the average one-year price target for OptimizeRx is 15.56. The forecasts range from a low of 13.13 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 10.79% from its latest reported closing price of 14.04.

The projected annual revenue for OptimizeRx is 94MM, an increase of 49.48%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.79.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 235 funds or institutions reporting positions in OptimizeRx. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 2.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OPRX is 0.12%, a decrease of 16.07%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.02% to 14,340K shares. The put/call ratio of OPRX is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

First Light Asset Management holds 2,486K shares representing 13.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,872K shares, representing an increase of 24.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OPRX by 12.37% over the last quarter.

Blair William holds 836K shares representing 4.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 846K shares, representing a decrease of 1.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OPRX by 43.63% over the last quarter.

AWM Investment holds 783K shares representing 4.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 445K shares, representing an increase of 43.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OPRX by 22.47% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 600K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 536K shares, representing an increase of 10.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OPRX by 51.98% over the last quarter.

Kennedy Capital Management holds 556K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

OptimizeRx Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

OptimizeRx is a digital health company that provides communications solutions for life science companies, physicians and patients. Connecting over half of healthcare providers in the U.S. and millions of patients through a proprietary network, the OptimizeRx digital health platform helps patients afford and stay on medications. The platform unlocks new patient and physician touchpoints for life science companies along the patient journey, from point-of-care, to retail pharmacy, through mobile patient engagement.

