Barclays Initiates Coverage of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NRIX) with Overweight Recommendation

On March 9, 2023, Barclays initiated coverage of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 235.24% Upside

As of March 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. is $30.51. The forecasts range from a low of $11.11 to a high of $55.65. The average price target represents an increase of 235.24% from its latest reported closing price of $9.10.

The projected annual revenue for Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. is $60MM, an increase of 55.70%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$3.71.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 3,882K shares representing 8.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,254K shares representing 6.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,606K shares, representing a decrease of 10.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NRIX by 25.35% over the last quarter.

Redmile Group holds 3,001K shares representing 6.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,007K shares, representing a decrease of 0.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NRIX by 11.31% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 2,539K shares representing 5.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,657K shares, representing a decrease of 4.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NRIX by 22.02% over the last quarter.

Deep Track Capital holds 2,267K shares representing 4.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,054K shares, representing an increase of 9.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NRIX by 14.74% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 318 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc.. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 3.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NRIX is 0.12%, a decrease of 11.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.31% to 47,491K shares. The put/call ratio of NRIX is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

Nurix Therapeutics Background Information

Nurix Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies designed to modulate cellular protein levels as a novel treatment approach for cancer and other challenging diseases. Leveraging Nurix’s extensive expertise in E3 ligases together with its proprietary DNA-encoded libraries, Nurix has built DELigase, an integrated discovery platform to identify and advance novel drug candidates targeting E3 ligases, a broad class of enzymes that can modulate proteins within the cell. Nurix’s drug discovery approach is to either harness or inhibit the natural function of E3 ligases within the ubiquitin proteasome system to selectively decrease or increase cellular protein levels. Nurix’s wholly owned pipeline includes targeted protein degraders of Bruton’s tyrosine kinase, a B-cell signaling protein, and inhibitors of Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene B, an E3 ligase that regulates T cell activation. Nurix is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

