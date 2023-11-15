Barclays Initiates Coverage of MGIC Investment (MTG) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 15, 2023, Barclays initiated coverage of MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.00% Upside

As of November 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for MGIC Investment is 20.06. The forecasts range from a low of 18.18 to a high of $22.05. The average price target represents an increase of 12.00% from its latest reported closing price of 17.91.

The projected annual revenue for MGIC Investment is 1,218MM, an increase of 4.69%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.16.

MGIC Investment Declares $0.12 Dividend

On October 26, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share ($0.46 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 9, 2023 will receive the payment on November 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share.

At the current share price of $17.91 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.57%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.50%, the lowest has been 1.56%, and the highest has been 4.52%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.60 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.12 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.18. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.92%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 883 funds or institutions reporting positions in MGIC Investment. This is an increase of 25 owner(s) or 2.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MTG is 0.25%, an increase of 8.07%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.85% to 308,401K shares. The put/call ratio of MTG is 2.44, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 14,945K shares representing 5.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,351K shares, representing an increase of 3.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTG by 770.45% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 11,652K shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,744K shares, representing a decrease of 9.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTG by 0.55% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 10,454K shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,070K shares, representing a decrease of 34.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTG by 88.20% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 10,428K shares representing 3.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,607K shares, representing an increase of 7.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTG by 21.03% over the last quarter.

RDVY - First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF holds 10,293K shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,905K shares, representing a decrease of 15.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTG by 0.23% over the last quarter.

MGIC Investment Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corporation 'MGIC', the principal subsidiary of MGIC Investment Corporation, serves lenders throughout the United States, Puerto Rico, and other locations helping families achieve homeownership sooner by making affordable low-down-payment mortgages a reality through the use of private mortgage insurance.

