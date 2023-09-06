Barclays Initiates Coverage of Intapp (INTA) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 6, 2023, Barclays initiated coverage of Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.60% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Intapp is 50.36. The forecasts range from a low of 44.44 to a high of $57.75. The average price target represents an increase of 32.60% from its latest reported closing price of 37.98.

The projected annual revenue for Intapp is 394MM, an increase of 18.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.05.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 359 funds or institutions reporting positions in Intapp. This is an increase of 61 owner(s) or 20.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INTA is 0.38%, a decrease of 12.58%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.90% to 60,738K shares. The put/call ratio of INTA is 0.66, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Temasek Holdings holds 19,647K shares representing 29.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,133K shares, representing a decrease of 12.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INTA by 19.04% over the last quarter.

Great Hill Partners holds 16,208K shares representing 24.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,256K shares, representing a decrease of 12.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INTA by 11.83% over the last quarter.

FAGAX - Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund holds 1,474K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,642K shares, representing a decrease of 11.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INTA by 13.53% over the last quarter.

Praesidium Investment Management Company holds 1,422K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 154K shares, representing an increase of 89.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INTA by 768.66% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 941K shares representing 1.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 831K shares, representing an increase of 11.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INTA by 448.50% over the last quarter.

Intapp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Intapp makes the connected firm possible. The company provides cloud software solutions that address the unique operating challenges and regulatory requirements of the global professional and financial services industry. Its solutions help more than 1,600 of the premier private capital, investment banking, legal, accounting, and consulting firms connect their most important assets: people, processes, and data. As part of a connected firm, professionals gain easy access to the information they need to win more business, increase investment returns, streamline deal and engagement execution, and strengthen risk management and compliance.

