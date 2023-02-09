Barclays Initiates Coverage of Floor & Decor Holdings (FND) with Underweight Recommendation

On February 8, 2023, Barclays initiated coverage of Floor & Decor Holdings with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.56% Downside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Floor & Decor Holdings is $92.51. The forecasts range from a low of $65.65 to a high of $141.75. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.56% from its latest reported closing price of $99.00.

The projected annual revenue for Floor & Decor Holdings is $4,989MM, an increase of 20.78%. The projected annual EPS is $3.13, an increase of 18.33%.

What are large shareholders doing?

Capital World Investors holds 12,752K shares representing 12.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,971K shares, representing a decrease of 1.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FND by 15.94% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 10,278K shares representing 9.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,870K shares, representing an increase of 33.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FND by 3.52% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 5,623K shares representing 5.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,628K shares, representing a decrease of 0.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FND by 7.04% over the last quarter.

Berkshire Hathaway holds 4,780K shares representing 4.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wcm Investment Management holds 4,599K shares representing 4.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,317K shares, representing an increase of 6.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FND by 3.12% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 782 funds or institutions reporting positions in Floor & Decor Holdings. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 1.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FND is 0.38%, an increase of 2.77%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.03% to 138,946K shares. The put/call ratio of FND is 1.84, indicating a bearish outlook.

Floor & Decor Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Floor & Decor is a multi-channel specialty retailer operating 128 warehouse-format stores and two design centers across 30 states at the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2020. The Company offers a broad assortment of in-stock hard-surface flooring, including tile, wood, laminate/luxury vinyl plank, and natural stone along with decorative and installation accessories, at everyday low prices. The Company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

