Barclays Initiates Coverage of First American Financial (FAF) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 15, 2023, Barclays initiated coverage of First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.39% Upside

As of November 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for First American Financial is 68.00. The forecasts range from a low of 62.62 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents an increase of 21.39% from its latest reported closing price of 56.02.

The projected annual revenue for First American Financial is 7,019MM, an increase of 12.15%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.76.

First American Financial Declares $0.53 Dividend

On August 22, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.53 per share ($2.12 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 8, 2023 received the payment on September 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.52 per share.

At the current share price of $56.02 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.78%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.35%, the lowest has been 2.62%, and the highest has been 5.07%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.47 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.94 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.92. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.15%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 807 funds or institutions reporting positions in First American Financial. This is a decrease of 15 owner(s) or 1.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FAF is 0.28%, a decrease of 0.04%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.05% to 100,502K shares. The put/call ratio of FAF is 0.87, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

HG Vora Capital Management holds 7,500K shares representing 7.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,000K shares, representing a decrease of 33.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FAF by 17.26% over the last quarter.

Ariel Investments holds 3,651K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,838K shares, representing a decrease of 5.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FAF by 3.44% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 3,169K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,695K shares, representing an increase of 14.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FAF by 52.94% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,131K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,202K shares, representing a decrease of 2.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FAF by 4.04% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,059K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,036K shares, representing an increase of 0.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FAF by 4.76% over the last quarter.

First American Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

First American Financial Corporation is a leading provider of title insurance, settlement services and risk solutions for real estate transactions that traces its heritage back to 1889. First American also provides title plant management services; title and other real property records and images; valuation products and services; home warranty products; property and casualty insurance; banking, trust and wealth management services; and other related products and services. With total revenue of $5.7 billion in 2018, the company offers its products and services directly and through its agents throughout the United States and abroad. In 2019, First American was named to the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list for the fourth consecutive year.

