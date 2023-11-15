Barclays Initiates Coverage of Fidelity National Financial (FNF) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 15, 2023, Barclays initiated coverage of Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.00% Upside

As of November 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Fidelity National Financial is 48.45. The forecasts range from a low of 43.43 to a high of $54.60. The average price target represents an increase of 9.00% from its latest reported closing price of 44.45.

The projected annual revenue for Fidelity National Financial is 11,030MM, an increase of 1.02%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.25.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 983 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fidelity National Financial. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 1.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FNF is 0.25%, a decrease of 1.51%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.36% to 249,800K shares. The put/call ratio of FNF is 0.62, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Windacre Partnership holds 15,684K shares representing 5.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,703K shares, representing an increase of 6.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FNF by 15.51% over the last quarter.

Brave Warrior Advisors holds 9,496K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,088K shares, representing an increase of 4.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FNF by 13.25% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,059K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,988K shares, representing an increase of 0.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FNF by 4.07% over the last quarter.

DVY - iShares Select Dividend ETF holds 7,007K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,413K shares, representing a decrease of 5.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FNF by 11.10% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 6,686K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,209K shares, representing an increase of 7.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FNF by 27.75% over the last quarter.

Fidelity National Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. is a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. FNF is the nation's largest title insurance company through its title insurance underwriters - Fidelity National Title, Chicago Title, Commonwealth Land Title, Alamo Title and National Title of New York - that collectively issue more title insurance policies than any other title company in the United States.

