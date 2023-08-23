Barclays Initiates Coverage of Evergy (EVRG) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 23, 2023, Barclays initiated coverage of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.06% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Evergy is 64.94. The forecasts range from a low of 57.57 to a high of $71.40. The average price target represents an increase of 15.06% from its latest reported closing price of 56.44.

The projected annual revenue for Evergy is 5,556MM, a decrease of 4.86%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.74.

Evergy Declares $0.61 Dividend

On August 4, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.61 per share ($2.45 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 21, 2023 will receive the payment on September 20, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.61 per share.

At the current share price of $56.44 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.34%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.50%, the lowest has been 2.81%, and the highest has been 4.50%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.37 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 2.27 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.74. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.21%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1384 funds or institutions reporting positions in Evergy. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 0.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EVRG is 0.26%, a decrease of 3.34%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.90% to 224,335K shares. The put/call ratio of EVRG is 0.31, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 9,296K shares representing 4.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,433K shares, representing a decrease of 12.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVRG by 21.15% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,100K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,974K shares, representing an increase of 1.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVRG by 8.70% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,360K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,336K shares, representing an increase of 0.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVRG by 5.57% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,356K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,306K shares, representing an increase of 0.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVRG by 9.09% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 5,236K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,060K shares, representing an increase of 3.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVRG by 10.53% over the last quarter.

Evergy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Evergy, Inc. serves approximately 1.6 million customers in Kansas and Missouri. The company was formed in 2018 when long-term local energy providers KCP&L and Westar Energy merged. Evergy is a leader in renewable energy, supplying nearly half of the power the company provides to homes and businesses from emission-free generation. Evergy supports its local communities where the companuy lives and works and strives to meet the needs of customers through energy savings and innovative solutions.

