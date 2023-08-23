Barclays Initiates Coverage of DTE Energy (DTE) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 23, 2023, Barclays initiated coverage of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.05% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for DTE Energy is 130.22. The forecasts range from a low of 121.20 to a high of $151.20. The average price target represents an increase of 24.05% from its latest reported closing price of 104.97.

The projected annual revenue for DTE Energy is 15,397MM, a decrease of 4.90%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.33.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1458 funds or institutions reporting positions in DTE Energy. This is a decrease of 30 owner(s) or 2.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DTE is 0.24%, a decrease of 7.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.37% to 190,472K shares. The put/call ratio of DTE is 0.48, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 17,435K shares representing 8.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,766K shares, representing an increase of 9.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DTE by 4.29% over the last quarter.

AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA holds 6,298K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,691K shares, representing a decrease of 6.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DTE by 7.62% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,096K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,004K shares, representing an increase of 1.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DTE by 12.36% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,521K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,479K shares, representing an increase of 0.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DTE by 12.76% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 4,406K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,976K shares, representing an increase of 32.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DTE by 671.88% over the last quarter.

DTE Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

DTE Energy is a Detroit-based diversified energy company involved in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services nationwide. Its operating units include an electric company serving 2.2 million customers in Southeast Michigan and a natural gas company serving 1.3 million customers in Michigan. The DTE portfolio includes energy businesses focused on power and industrial projects; renewable natural gas; natural gas pipelines, gathering and storage; and energy marketing and trading. As an environmental leader, DTE utility operations will reduce carbon dioxide and methane emissions by more than 80% by 2040 to produce cleaner energy while keeping it safe, reliable and affordable. DTE Electric aspires to achieve net zero carbon by 2050. DTE is committed to serving with its energy through volunteerism, education and employment initiatives, philanthropy and economic progress.

