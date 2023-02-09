Barclays Initiates Coverage of Driven Brands Holdings (DRVN) with Overweight Recommendation

On February 8, 2023, Barclays initiated coverage of Driven Brands Holdings with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.39% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Driven Brands Holdings is $38.56. The forecasts range from a low of $31.31 to a high of $50.40. The average price target represents an increase of 34.39% from its latest reported closing price of $28.69.

The projected annual revenue for Driven Brands Holdings is $2,320MM, an increase of 23.05%. The projected annual EPS is $1.35.

What are large shareholders doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 4,646K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,958K shares, representing an increase of 14.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DRVN by 26.40% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 4,641K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,500K shares, representing an increase of 3.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DRVN by 8.85% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 3,941K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,516K shares, representing a decrease of 14.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DRVN by 8.61% over the last quarter.

NBGNX - Neuberger Berman Genesis Fund Investor Class holds 3,076K shares representing 1.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,096K shares, representing a decrease of 0.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DRVN by 7.13% over the last quarter.

Bain Capital Public Equity Management Ii holds 2,759K shares representing 1.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,657K shares, representing an increase of 3.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DRVN by 13.73% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 393 funds or institutions reporting positions in Driven Brands Holdings. This is an increase of 47 owner(s) or 13.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DRVN is 0.27%, a decrease of 12.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.92% to 87,748K shares. The put/call ratio of DRVN is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

Driven Brands Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Driven Brands™, headquartered in Charlotte, NC, is the largest automotive services company in North America, providing a range of consumer and commercial automotive needs, including paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance and car wash. Driven Brands is the parent company of some of North America’s leading automotive service businesses including Take 5 Oil Change®, Meineke Car Care Centers®, Maaco®, 1-800-Radiator & A/C®, and CARSTAR®. Driven Brands has more than 4,100 centers across 15 countries, and services over 50 million vehicles annually. Driven Brands’ network generates approximately $900 million in revenue from more than $3 billion in system-wide sales.

