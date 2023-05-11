Barclays Initiates Coverage of DLocal (DLO) with Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 11, 2023, Barclays initiated coverage of DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.88% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for DLocal is 17.59. The forecasts range from a low of 14.14 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 21.88% from its latest reported closing price of 14.43.

The projected annual revenue for DLocal is 654MM, an increase of 56.17%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.67.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 233 funds or institutions reporting positions in DLocal. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 4.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DLO is 0.98%, an increase of 18.14%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.73% to 149,280K shares. The put/call ratio of DLO is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

General Atlantic holds 57,661K shares representing 19.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 57,311K shares, representing an increase of 0.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DLO by 14.21% over the last quarter.

Tiger Global Management holds 7,143K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,293K shares, representing an increase of 39.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DLO by 68.49% over the last quarter.

Addition One General Partner holds 7,039K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Eventide Asset Management holds 5,996K shares representing 2.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,943K shares, representing an increase of 34.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DLO by 15.63% over the last quarter.

ETGLX - Eventide Gilead Fund Class N holds 5,758K shares representing 1.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,629K shares, representing an increase of 36.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DLO by 27.48% over the last quarter.

DLocal Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

DLocal powers local payments in emerging markets connecting global enterprise merchants with billions of emerging market consumers across APAC, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Through the “One dLocal” concept (one direct API, one platform, and one contract), global companies can accept payments, send pay-outs and settle funds globally without the need to manage separate pay-in and payout processors, set up numerous local entities, and integrate multiple acquirers and payment methods in each market.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

