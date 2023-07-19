Barclays Initiates Coverage of CDW (CDW) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 18, 2023, Barclays initiated coverage of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.96% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for CDW is 201.35. The forecasts range from a low of 175.74 to a high of $228.48. The average price target represents an increase of 6.96% from its latest reported closing price of 188.24.

The projected annual revenue for CDW is 25,933MM, an increase of 13.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.52.

CDW Declares $0.59 Dividend

On May 3, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.59 per share ($2.36 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 25, 2023 received the payment on June 13, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.59 per share.

At the current share price of $188.24 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.25%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.16%, the lowest has been 0.80%, and the highest has been 1.78%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.18 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.56 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.29. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.55%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1580 funds or institutions reporting positions in CDW. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 0.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CDW is 0.40%, a decrease of 4.11%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.68% to 145,507K shares. The put/call ratio of CDW is 0.72, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Select Equity Group holds 5,633K shares representing 4.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,781K shares, representing a decrease of 20.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CDW by 14.21% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 4,781K shares representing 3.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,978K shares, representing a decrease of 4.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CDW by 15.54% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,189K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,119K shares, representing an increase of 1.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CDW by 2.50% over the last quarter.

Mawer Investment Management holds 3,280K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,305K shares, representing a decrease of 0.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CDW by 104,756.78% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,162K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,152K shares, representing an increase of 0.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CDW by 5.98% over the last quarter.

CDW Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CDW Corporation is a leading multi-brand provider of information technology solutions to business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. A Fortune 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Index, CDW was founded in 1984 and employs approximately 10,000 coworkers. For the year ended December 31, 2020, the company generated Net sales over $18 billion.

