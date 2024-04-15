Barclays Initiates Coverage of CAVA Group (CAVA) with Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 15, 2024, Barclays initiated coverage of CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.27% Upside

As of March 31, 2024, the average one-year price target for CAVA Group is 63.92. The forecasts range from a low of 53.53 to a high of $69.30. The average price target represents an increase of 0.27% from its latest reported closing price of 63.75.

The projected annual revenue for CAVA Group is 847MM, an increase of 16.17%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.07.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 419 funds or institutions reporting positions in CAVA Group. This is an increase of 117 owner(s) or 38.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CAVA is 0.61%, an increase of 50.90%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.97% to 93,425K shares. The put/call ratio of CAVA is 0.76, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Artal Group holds 32,008K shares representing 28.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 11,158K shares representing 9.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,525K shares, representing a decrease of 3.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAVA by 24.96% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 4,369K shares representing 3.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,250K shares, representing an increase of 71.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAVA by 338.22% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 4,257K shares representing 3.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,322K shares, representing a decrease of 25.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAVA by 2.92% over the last quarter.

Revolution Growth Management holds 3,475K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,475K shares, representing a decrease of 86.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAVA by 4.35% over the last quarter.

