Barclays Initiates Coverage of Burberry Group (LSE:BRBY) with Equal Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 27, 2023, Barclays initiated coverage of Burberry Group (LSE:BRBY) with a Equal Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.08% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Burberry Group is 2,370.48. The forecasts range from a low of 2,020.00 to a high of $2,940.00. The average price target represents an increase of 24.08% from its latest reported closing price of 1,910.50.

The projected annual revenue for Burberry Group is 3,342MM, an increase of 8.02%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.27.

Burberry Group Maintains 3.19% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 3.19%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.46. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 333 funds or institutions reporting positions in Burberry Group. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BRBY is 0.26%, a decrease of 10.98%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.30% to 62,959K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VWIGX - Vanguard International Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 5,582K shares representing 1.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,734K shares, representing a decrease of 2.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRBY by 12.86% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,014K shares representing 1.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,063K shares, representing a decrease of 0.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRBY by 6.25% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 4,021K shares representing 1.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,099K shares, representing a decrease of 26.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRBY by 33.13% over the last quarter.

MGRAX - MFS International Growth Fund A holds 3,740K shares representing 1.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,523K shares, representing an increase of 5.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRBY by 11.62% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,969K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,891K shares, representing an increase of 2.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRBY by 17.11% over the last quarter.

